Australia's win was sealed with the run-out of Kuldeep Yadav in the final over

Third one-day international, Chennai: Australia 269 (49 overs): M Marsh 47 (47); H Pandya 3-44, Kuldeep 3-56 India 248 (49.1 overs): Kohli 54 (72), H Pandya 40 (40); Zampa 4-45 Australia won by 21 runs Scorecard .

Australia beat India by 21 runs in their decisive one-day international in Chennai to replace the hosts at the top of the 50-over world rankings.

Adam Zampa took 4-45 as India were dismissed for 248 in pursuit of 270, sealing Australia's 2-1 series win.

India were on top needing 52 from 38 balls, but leg-spinner Zampa dismissed Hardik Pandya for 40 and had Ravindra Jadeja caught for 18 in his next over.

Australia had earlier battled to 269 all out in 49 overs with the bat.

They reached 68-0 in 11th over but Pandya took a wicket in each of his first three overs, having Travis Head caught on the deep third boundary for 33, Steve Smith edging behind for a duck and Mitchell Marsh playing on to his stumps for 47.

David Warner made 23 batting at number four on his return from elbow injury, Marnus Labuschagne hit 28, and Alex Carey 38 but all three fell to left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav who took 3-56.

Australia's last five wickets added a further 131 runs, however, with Marcus Stoinis making 25 and Sean Abbott 26.

India were 185-4 in reply, needing 85 from 90 balls, when left-arm spinner Ashton Agar had Virat Kohli caught at long-off for 54 and bowled Suryakumar Yadav in successive balls.

Suryakumar's dismissal meant he was dismissed for a first-ball duck for a third time in three matches in the series.

The series win for Australia, India first ODI series loss at home since 2019, comes after their 2-1 defeat in the Test series.

It also acted as preparation for the 50-over World Cup which will be held in India in the autumn.