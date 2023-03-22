Kyle Coetzer is Scotland's highest ODI run scorer

Former Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer has retired from playing to move into coaching.

The 38-year-old, who led Scotland 110 times across all formats, is to start as an assistant coach with women's side Northern Diamonds.

Coetzer ends his playing career as Scotland's highest one-day international runs scorer.

"I don't ever think there's a perfect time for a decision like this," he said.

"But I've been considering my options for some time, and an opportunity came up which was too good to turn down.

"The balance that the Scotland team need at this time was outweighed by the opportunity for me to move into coaching, and I'm extremely excited about the chance to work with such a high profile team."

Coetzer stepped down as Scotland captain last year, but was still part of the side which won the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 last month.

The batsman has been a key figure in Scotland's successes over the last decade, scoring Scotland's first ever World Cup century in 2015, and led his side to the Super 12s in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

He was named the ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Decade in 2020 and awarded an MBE for Services to Cricket in the same year.

Coetzer was also a key part of the side that upset England at The Grange in 2018.

"Creating memories, being around friends, and always finding a way to punch above our weight was just terrific," Coetzer said. "I've always loved the battle of trying to improve against all odds.

"With both the current squad and past players, it's all been so special. I must thank all the coaches and team-mates and staff, and the support I've had from friends and family to help me in my career.

"There's been so many people all around the world who've helped me to shape me in my career, and will continue to do so."