Jenner hit two sixes and five fours in his 96-ball 76

ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier play-off, Windhoek Jersey 213-9 (50 overs): Jenner 76, Lawrenson 42; Trumpelmann 3-24, Shikongo, 3-42 Namibia 216-2 (32.1 overs): Van Lingen 110, Erasmus 88; Perchard 1-34, Sumeerauer 1-47 Namibia beat Jersey by eight wickets Scorecard external-link

Jersey's chances of progressing to the final stage of qualification for the ICC World Cup are slim after losing to Namibia by eight wickets - their second successive loss in the play-offs.

Jonty Jenner's fine half-century (76), coupled with impressive support from Josh Lawrenson (42), helped the island side post 213-9 from their 50 overs.

In reply, hosts Namibia seemed in a little bit of trouble at 18-2.

But Jersey, who lost to Canada in their opening fixture, ended well beaten.

A superb unbeaten century from Michael van Lingen (110), and Gerhard Erasmus's unbeaten 88, allowed Namibia to canter home with 107 balls remaining.

Jersey are still to play Papua New Guinea (on Saturday), the United States and the United Arab Emirates, with the top two in the table progressing to the final stage of qualifying in India in October.

But even three wins may not be enough to ensure a passage through.

Jenner and Lawrenson were the reason a victory against the hosts was still a possibility at the end of the Jersey innings, a superb 80-run partnership taking them from 32-3 to 112-3.

But when Lawrenson was clean bowled by Ben Shikongo (3-42), Jersey lost five more wickets for 101 runs in reaching 213-9.

Charles Perchard and Julius Sumeerauer both struck early in the Namibia innings but Van Lingen and Erasmus both scored at more than a run a ball to ensure victory in the 33rd over thanks to an unbroken stand of 198.