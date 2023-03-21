Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Jake Ball, who was Welsh Fire's leading wicket-taker in 2022, is one of five players to be retained by the team for the 2023 season

The Hundred draft Date: Thursday, 23 March Time: 16:00-18:00 GMT Coverage: Live text coverage with stats, analysis and interviews on the BBC Sport website and app

"The only way is up really."

You can hear two tones in the voice of new Welsh Fire head coach Mike Hussey.

Trepidation at what has gone before - a winless 2022 and a seventh-place finish in the inaugural season - but excitement at the opportunity that awaits him at the Cardiff-based Hundred team before the third season that begins on 1 August.

"It took me a little bit of time [to decide whether to take the job]," says Hussey.

"I'd been an assistant coach for a few years and I felt like this was a perfect opportunity to take on a challenge for a team that has been battling.

"It's the best time to come in. The opportunity was too good to refuse.

"I've had a similar experience in the Big Bash. I played for the Perth Scorchers for a few years, who have been a hugely successful franchise, and had the opportunity to go to Sydney Thunder.

"At the time they were a really battling team and to be a small part of building something that we could all be very proud of and that gained a lot of respect in the competition was one of the most rewarding experiences in my life and my whole cricket career."

'I've already gone through two exercise books'

Hussey and Fire go into Thursday's draft for the men's competition with the fewest players retained of the eight teams, with just five.

That was partly down to player choice, rather than wanting a complete refresh.

"I've had to lean quite heavily on the coaching staff and Mark Wallace at Glamorgan because they know the players more than I do," said former Australia batter Hussey.

"In some ways it's really disappointing [that some have opted to move on] and some ways it's exciting because it enables us to bring in some new, fresh talent and can start with a new slate and not have too much baggage."

Fire will have the first pick - and three of the opening eight - in the draft after finishing bottom in 2022.

But with 368 players available and just eight slots in his team, identifying a group of players before the draft, allowing you to be flexible if another side beats you to a target, is going to be crucial for Hussey.

"I've already gone through about two exercise books jotting down names," said Hussey.

"I have an idea of the make-up of the team but it's just about trying to find the right players to fit into those seats on the bus.

"I have a few different options and we'll come up with the best strategy and I'm confident there is plenty of talent out there, both locally and internationally, to put out a competitive team."

Mike Hussey (left) was part of the England coaching staff during their T20 World Cup success last November and he has had conversations with head coach Matthew Mott (right) about fulfilling a similar role in October's 50-over World Cup in India

Players from Australia, South Africa, Pakistan and Afghanistan may all have international commitments during the four-week tournament, plus West Indies' players will have their 6ixty and Caribbean Premier League tournaments, making selecting the right overseas players difficult.

Choosing between availability or the best player available is the challenging that faces Hussey and every coach.

"It depends who is out there," said Hussey.

"I personally prefer to have availability and someone for the whole tournament because that helps to build connection and continuity and them to develop into their role.

"However, if there is a standout player that can help us win a game off their own backs, we're not going to knock that."

'I am keen to bring in local Welsh talent'

During the 2022 tournament Sky Sports pundit Simon Doull said Welsh Fire "lacked identity" because they had no Welsh or Glamorgan players and Hussey says that is something that has been discussed already.

"It is probably two or threefold," said Hussey. "We represent the south west - Somerset and Gloucestershire - and Wales. I agree though, I am certainly keen to bring in local Welsh talent to help us connect with the community.

"We need to identify players who play the Cardiff conditions well and get a good home ground advantage and hopefully that will translate to some wins and will create a bit of an identity about how we play there and attract more local fans to the game and connect with the community."

Hussey added that Fire "need to plan around" Jonny Bairstow - their England centrally-contracted player - who opted out of last year's tournament to take a break from cricket, but said having him for any games would be "a huge bonus for the team and a great buzz and thrill".

Hussey earned the nickname "Mr Cricket" during his playing career and Welsh Fire will be hoping his encyclopaedic knowledge of the game can result in a positive trajectory under his leadership.

That challenge begins on Thursday.