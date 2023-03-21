Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Price has taken 54 wickets and scored 488 runs for Gloucestershire since his debut in 2019

Gloucestershire seamer Tom Price has signed a two-year extension at the club until the end of the 2025 season.

Price, 23, was named as the club's young player of the year last season after taking 38 wickets across the County Championship and One-Day Cup.

He claimed an eight-wicket haul against Warwickshire in their final home game of the last campaign.

The right-arm seamer graduated through the club's academy and made his debut in 2019.

"I really want to contribute to bringing success to the club and believe we have a squad capable of doing so," Price said. external-link

"I'm excited to build on the back end of last season and see what we can do over the next few years."

Price's younger brother Ollie also signed a new two-year contract with the club last week, to also stay until the end of 2025.

"It's great to have Tom join brother Ollie in committing to Gloucestershire for the forthcoming seasons," head coach Dale Benkenstein said.

"Tom played a pivotal role in our success at the back end of the season and showed international qualities with the ball.

"He has an all-round ability that has exciting potential and I look forward to seeing this grow into match-winning performances for the team."

Gloucestershire begin their Division Two campaign in the County Championship away to Glamorgan on Thursday, 6 April.