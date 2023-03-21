Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Emilio Gay has been with Northamptonshire since the age of 15

Northamptonshire opening batter Emilio Gay will miss the start of the 2023 County Championship season after having knee surgery.

Gay missed Northants' pre-season South Africa tour after feeling discomfort during a training session.

Following scans on his knee, the 22-year-old had an operation.

"It's disappointing timing obviously but he's doing well with his rehab," said external-link Northamptonshire head physiotherapist Nick Allen.

"The specialist is happy with his progress thus far. He is out of his brace and off crutches and is entering into his next stage of rehab."

Gay had a decent summer in 2022, making 825 runs in 14 County Championship Division One matches, also hitting a further 332 in the One-Day Cup.

After keeping their place in Division One, Northants are scheduled to start the new season at Kent on 6 April.