Tom Curran plays for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred

Surrey and England all-rounder Tom Curran is facing a spell out of the game with another back problem.

The 28-year-old has suffered a stress fracture of the lumbar spine, curtailing his time with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League.

He has returned early from the tournament in order to undergo a period of rehabilitation at Surrey.

Curran suffered a similar injury while playing in Australia's Big Bash League during the winter.

Last month, Curran announced he would take a break from red-ball cricket to "prioritise his physical and mental health".

He has not played a Test since January 2018 when he scored 39 and 23 not out - as well as taking one wicket - as Australia beat England by an innings and 123 runs in Sydney.