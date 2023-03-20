Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Deandra Dottin retired from international cricket in August 2022 but plays franchise cricket around the world

Deandra Dottin says she was fit to play in the Women's Premier League despite Gujarat Giants announcing her withdrawal for "medical reasons".

Dottin said she had been cleared fit to play from 14 February after suffering "minor abdominal pain".

But the former West Indies all-rounder said she was instructed by Gujarat to get scans completed before the WPL began on 4 March.

The scans were not done in the time requested and Dottin was deemed unfit.

"I remain deeply disappointed by what can only, plausibly, be described as bewildering reasoning for my omission from the tournament," Dottin said in a statement on social media. external-link

In the statement, Dottin says she was told with one day's notice to submit her first scan by Sunday 26 February.

She was then given a new date of 1 March, but that Gujarat were unable to assist her with booking the scan at a private hospital and that they were going to replace her in the squad.

Dottin, 31, was bought by Gujarat for approximately £60,000 in the WPL auction on 13 February, but was then replaced by Australian Kim Garth.

She said she was treated for the abdominal pain in December 2022 and was told to rest until mid-February by specialists, which was when she could resume training and playing.

"I experienced some soreness on the first day of my resumed training which was anticipated and reasonable," Dottin said in the statement.

"I was transparent about this in correspondence with the Gujarat Giants physiotherapist, however this was misconstrued and later conveyed to members of the franchise's management team as me 'experiencing abdominal pain post-session' which was not what I had indicated."

This led to Gujarat's requests of scans, to which Dottin said came as a "shock".

On 5 March, Gujarat said in a statement that they were "unable to obtain medical clearance" for Dottin.

"To the best of my knowledge, other players had not been requested to partake in medical testing nor require medical clearance," said Dottin.

BBC Sport has contacted Gujarat Giants for comment.