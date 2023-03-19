Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Lawrence had a top score of 43 for the Lord's-based Spirit last summer

England's Dan Lawrence will replace the recently-retired Eoin Morgan as captain of London Spirit in The Hundred.

Essex all-rounder Lawrence, who was selected in the original Hundred Draft as the team's local icon, scored 129 runs and took five wickets in the 2022 edition of the competition.

"It's a real honour to be asked to captain this side," said the 25-year-old.

"Following England's greatest white-ball captain is a huge challenge."

London Spirit general manager Fraser Stewart said: "Dan is tactically astute and is a very popular and respected member of the dressing room."