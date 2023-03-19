Close menu

Ireland v Bangladesh (in England) 2023 - fixtures, results & scorecards

Bangladesh bowler Taskin Ahmed and Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie

This series was originally meant to be played - along with four Twenty20 internationals - in May 2020 but was postponed in March that year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All matches played at the Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford.

May

9 1st ODI (11:00 BST)

12 2nd ODI (11:00 BST)

14 3rd ODI (11:00 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

