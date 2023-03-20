Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Farmers opener Joel Dudley played as scrum-half for Championship rugby union side Jersey Reds before being forced to retire in 2018 because of a blood clot on his lung

Jersey champions Farmers opened with a 34-run win against Belgian side Beveren in the finals of the European Cricket League in Spain on Monday.

The T10 tournament, taking place at the Cartama Oval in Malaga, features the domestic champions of European nations.

Danish-born Nicolaj Laegsgaard, 26, smashed 81 off 36 deliveries in a total of 122-3 before Beveren were bowled out for 88 in 9.1 overs in reply.

Rhys Palmer took 2-3 while Toby Britton returned 2-9 for Jersey.

Laagsgaard made his debut for Denmark in an 18-run defeat by Jersey in 2019 and has played in 14 T20 internationals.

The Dane's opening partner, Joel Dudley, was the second highest scorer for Jersey with 14 from 10 balls.

Shahidullah Otmanzai top-scored with an unbeaten 29 for Beveren, while captain Hakim Khaksar was run out for 22.

Farmers, who won their group earlier this month to qualify, face Spanish champions Sporting Alfas on Monday evening.

They then take on defending champions Pak I Care Badalona, also from Spain, on Tuesday before facing French side Dreux on Wednesday.