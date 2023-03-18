Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi completed a run-out to secure the title

Pakistan Super League, final (Lahore) Lahore Qalandars 200-6 (20 overs): Shafique 65 (40), Shaheen 44 (15); Mir 3-24 Multan Sultans 199-8 (20 overs): Rossouw 52 (32); Shaheen 4-51 Lahore Qalandars won by one run Scorecard

Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by one run in a thrilling final to secure back-to-back Pakistan Super League titles.

Needing four off the last ball, Khushdil Shah was run out attempting a third run to force a super over as Sultans finished on 199-8 in Lahore.

Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi took 4-51 after smashing 44 off 15 balls to help his side post 200-6.

Qalanders also beat Sultans in last year's final.

"We reached the final again and won the title for a second time so that's a reward for teamwork," said Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen.

"We played well in the final but it was a tense win."

After winning the toss, Qalanders reached 95-1 before losing four wickets for 17 runs, including the dismissal of England batter Sam Billings.

Shaheen then launched a stunning onslaught, hitting five sixes and two fours to boost his side to an imposing total, building on Abdullah Shafique's 65 off 40.

Sultans raced to 105-1 in reply before leg-spinner Rashid Khan bowled Rilee Rossouw for 52 off 32 and removed Mohammad Rizwan for 34 off 23.

Shaheen returned for his second spell to dismiss Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Anwar Ali and Usama Mir, leaving Sultans needing 35 off the last 20 overs.

Khushdil and Abbas Afridi smacked 22 from Haris Rauf's 19th over, but Zaman Khan kept his calm in the final over, with Shaheen completing the run-out on the final ball to secure victory.