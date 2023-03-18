Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England captain Heather Knight helped guide RCB to victory after Sophie Devine's sublime knock

Women's Premier League, Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium) Gujarat Giants 188-4 (20 overs): Wolvaardt 68 (42), Gardner 41 (26); Patil 2-17 Royal Challengers Bangalore 189-2 (15.3 overs): Devine 99 (36) Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets Scorecard . Table

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Gujarat Giants by eight wickets after Sophie Devine hit a spectacular 99 off 36 balls in the Women's Premier League.

Openers Devine and Smriti Mandhana put on 125 off 56 balls to help RCB chase down 189 and avoid elimination.

The Giants posted 188-4 after Laura Wolvaardt made 68 off 42 and Ashleigh Gardner struck 41 off 26.

Elsewhere, leaders Mumbai Indians fell to their first defeat, losing by five wickets to UP Warriorz.

New Zealand's Devine hit eight sixes in her stunning innings to record the highest individual score in the competition so far.

She missed out on a century after picking out Ashwani Kumari on the edge of the ring off Kim Garth.

Australia's Ellyse Perry and England captain Heather Knight shared an unbeaten partnership of 32 off 22 balls to guide RCB to victory with 27 balls to spare.

The win saw RCB move up to fourth place in the table as they remain in contention for the playoffs.

They are level on points with the fifth-placed Giants but ahead on net run-rate. The top three sides qualify for the play-offs.

RCB's victory means second-placed Delhi Capitals have qualified for the play-offs with two games spare, but the final spot is still open as Warriorz, Giants and RCB can all still finish third.

"It's nice to be able to contribute with both bat and ball," said player of the match Devine, who bowled England's Sophia Dunkley for 16.

"I was happy to be able to put RCB into a winning position tonight."

Speaking of Devine's incredible knock, Giants skipper Sneh Rana said: "I am short of words right now. It was a good total on the board but we couldn't do it with the ball."

Ecclestone stars in Warriorz win

Sophie Ecclestone has picked up 12 wickets in the Women's Premier League so far

Women's Premier League, Mumbai (Dr DY Patil Sports Academy) Mumbai Indians 127 (20 overs): Matthews 35 (30); Ecclestone 3-15 UP Warriorz 129-5 (19.3 overs): Harris 39 (28), McGrath 38 (25); A Kerr 2-22 UP Warriorz won by five wickets Scorecard . Table

England's Sophie Ecclestone took three wickets and hit a six to win the match in the final over as UP Warriorz upset previously unbeaten leaders Mumbai Indians.

Chasing 128 in a low-scoring thriller, the Warriorz needed five from the last over.

England bowler Issy Wong bowled two dot balls, but Ecclestone cleared the ropes from the next delivery to take her team over the line with three balls to spare.

The spinner had earlier taken 3-15 to help dismiss Mumbai for only 127, despite Wong adding 32 from just 19 balls late on.

In reply, Australia pair Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris put on a partnership of 44 off 34 to get Warriorz close before Deepti Sharma and Ecclestone finished off the chase.

"It got close in the end but full credit to our girls for hanging in there and for getting the job done," said Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy.

"It was an important win for us to just get some momentum."

Defeat meant Mumbai Indians missed out on the chance to qualify for the final, but they have two games left to play.