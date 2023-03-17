Clare Connor, who played more than 100 times for England, was named MCC president in October last year

Former England captain Clare Connor will lead the response to an upcoming report into discrimination in cricket as she takes up two new roles at the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Connor has been appointed to the post of deputy chief executive officer and managing director of England Women.

Previously the ECB's managing director of women's cricket, the 46-year-old also served as interim chief executive from June until Richard Gould took up the position in February.

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket is expected to deliver its findings soon.

It was set up in 2021 to consider matters of race, class and gender within cricket and make recommendations on improving inclusivity in the sport.

Connor's initial focus in her new roles will be on the "game-wide response" to the report, to ensure cricket moves forward "in a positive and progressive manner".

"It was an enormous honour to have served as interim CEO of ECB, and I'm delighted that in this new role I can continue to make a difference across the game as we strive to become a more inclusive sport," said former all-rounder Connor, who is also chair of the the ICC Women's Cricket Committee.

"Cricket's response to the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket's report will be a vital moment for our game and we must use it to change for the better.

"Throughout my many years working in cricket so far, I have been committed to making our game one which includes and welcomes people from every background, and that's what will continue to drive me on in everything I do."

Gould said: "This is a huge year for cricket, with the men's and women's Ashes to look forward to, the women's game developing so quickly and domestic cricket on a fast growth strategy, while we also have the challenges of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket report to come.

"I am delighted therefore that Clare has accepted the role of deputy CEO and MD England Women. She did an excellent job as interim CEO, and prior to this as MD Women's Cricket.

"The new role will allow her to continue to lead and influence across the game, allowing us all to benefit from her experience and knowledge."

Connor's previous post as managing director of women's cricket will not be replaced.

Instead, Beth Barrett-Wild will become director of the women's professional game, expanding her current remit with The Hundred.