Last updated on .From the section Cricket

India's Deepak Hooda scored 104 in the second T20 against Ireland in Malahide last June

India will return to Malahide this summer for a three-match T20 series against Ireland.

The world number one side beat the Irish 2-0 in Co Dublin last year with the 2023 series taking place between 18-23 August.

Ireland will also take on Bangladesh in a three-match World Cup Super League series at Chelmsford in May.

If the Irish do not win 3-0, they will travel to Zimbabwe in June for the 50-over World Cup Qualifier.

Weather was the key factor in Chelmsford being selected for Ireland's 'home' matches against Bangladesh on 9, 12 and 14 May.

"We've made the decision to play the fixtures in Chelmsford - the reason for this is mostly around maximising our chances of playing the three matches, as we need to play and win the three games to qualify," said Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom.

"After in-depth consideration, it was decided that this approach gave us the best chance of securing automatic qualification, particularly given the fact that the matches have to be played before the World Cup Super League cut-off in mid-May.

"We need a venue where the weather patterns and playing facilities give us the best chance of mitigating any rain impacts."