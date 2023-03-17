Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Arshdeep Singh made his T20 debut for India against England last summer

Kent have signed India swing bowler Arshdeep Singh as an overseas player for this summer.

The left-armer, 24, has agreed a two-month deal to play in five County Championship matches in June and July.

"I am excited to play red-ball cricket in England and continue to improve my skills in the first-class game," said Arshdeep, who plays his domestic cricket for Punjab Kings.

He featured for India in last year's T20 World Cup.

Arshdeep made his one-day international debut against New Zealand in November, making 29 appearances for his country in total.

Kent director of cricket Paul Downton said: "We're delighted to have a player of Arshdeep's potential join us for five matches this summer.

"He has demonstrated that he has world-class skills with the white ball, and I am very confident he will be able to put those skills to good use with the red ball in the County Championship."

Arshdeep will be available for matches against Surrey, Northamptonshire, Warwickshire, Essex and Nottinghamshire.