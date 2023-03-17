Gareth Ainsworth replaced Neil Critchley who lasted for only 12 games as Queens Park Rangers manager

Queens Park Rangers manager Gareth Ainsworth says he's ready to protect his "fragile" players.

QPR are 19th in the Championship and lost 6-1 at relegation rivals Blackpool on Tuesday.

The west London club entertain Birmingham on Saturday, a team level on points and one place above them.

"We have to pick the bones out of why [Blackpool] happened. There's a mental thing as much as a physical thing there," Ainsworth said.

"Absolutely strong words [were used], I can't not address conceding six goals I wouldn't be a manager if I didn't address that."

'We expected days like this'

Ainsworth, 49, took over from Neil Critchley, who was sacked after only 12 games in charge.

The defeat at Blackpool came only days after the former R's midfielder registered his first win, at the third attempt, against Watford.

"The penalty after three minutes really rocked us and, with a group that can be quite fragile, you have to reset and find a way but 3-0 down after 10 minutes - I've never had that as a manager before," Ainsworth added.

"I'm learning about the group but I can't dwell on it too much. In the dressing room after there was accountability, which is great, there was definitely responsibility for five out of six goals.

"We can point a finger and that happens, but it happens in private because I'll protect these boys.

"I'm there for them, I have got their backs and I will never hang them out in public. I have to make sure I'm there for them, they know what their jobs are on Saturday but ultimately in this game the manager is the one who is responsible.

"I intend to get it right and we came into this place because things weren't going great so we did expect days like this but we will bounce back and it's my job to get the boys up for Saturday."

West London fortress

Birmingham won the reverse fixture 2-0 at St Andrew's on 28 October as Auston Trusty and Emmanuel Longelo settled matters before half-time.

Blues have won only one of their last seven matches and have lost three of their last four on the road.

After the Watford win, Ainsworth called for Loftus Road to be turned into a fortress but he is under no illusions about the threat the visitors will hold.

"Its an important game and, of course, I'm concerned to be at the wrong end of the table," he added.

"People are saying we have a cushion but I want a big cushion, I want to see who I can catch in front of us rather than worrying what's behind us.

"We have to make sure that everyone is pointing in the same direction, really scrapping for these points because I know Birmingham will come like that and if Loftus Road can get the atmosphere it got last weekend then I'm sure we've got a great chance."