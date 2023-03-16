Among the quick bowlers, Ollie Robinson (second left) was leading wicket-taker with nine dismissals in England's 3-0 series win in Pakistan

England could give Australia a "good hiding" in this summer's Ashes, says seam bowler Ollie Robinson.

The series begins at Edgbaston on 1 June as England look to recover from a 4-0 defeat down under last winter.

England then lost to West Indies but have since beaten New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan in Test series, and won 10 of their past 12 Test matches.

"With the team and squad we have at the moment it's such an exciting time to play Australia at home," Robinson said.

He told BBC Radio Sussex: "When we went to Australia we weren't quite at our best. I really feel we could get one over them [this summer] and give them a good hiding.

"It's a dream come true to be involved in a home Ashes. It doesn't get much better than that."

Sussex paceman Robinson, 29, has claimed 66 wickets in 16 Tests at an average of 21.27, having made his debut in 2021, but was part of the side that were well beaten in Australia last time.

However, since Brendon McCullum took over as coach last summer England's revival has been dramatic, including the recent 3-0 series win in Pakistan - a series where Robinson was the leading wicket-taker among the quick bowlers with nine dismissals.

The right-arm seamer believes the positive style of play instilled by the New Zealander - alongside captain Ben Stokes - has been revolutionary, and one the rest of the world will have to follow.

"There'll come a point where other Test nations will have to try to play the way we play to compete," Robinson added.

"That can only be good for the fans and good to watch, the entertainment we are producing is like nothing we have seen in Test cricket before.

"Teams will follow suit at some point, it just depends how long it takes for some to do that.

"Brendan McCullum and Stokesy have changed the game for us - the confidence they've given the players, the batters especially.

"I think the fans can see that the way we are going out there and trying to put on a show, almost trying to perform for people, that's the message that they're sending and we are trying to entertain them."

Robinson made his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord's in 2021

Robinson's own form has been hugely impressive since his first call-up, but the recent reconnection in the bowling attack between James Anderson and Stuart Broad is something that the Kent-born quick believes has benefited him greatly.

Anderson, 40, has 685 Test wickets and 36-year-old Broad 576 following England's 1-1 series draw in New Zealand last month - when they broke the record for the number of Test wickets playing together, overtaking Australia legends Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath's mark of 1,001.

"It's very special. I'm very lucky to learn from those two," said Robinson.

"You can see every game they play they're still developing now - at the ripe old age of 40 for Jimmy. It's special to learn from them, play with them and it can only help me in the future and now."

Robinson, who moved to Sussex from Yorkshire in 2015, also hopes to be part of an all-star team on the south coast at the start of the 2023 season.

He could line-up alongside England fast bowler Jofra Archer, star Australia batter Steve Smith and India's Cheteshwar Pujara for the Hove-based county, who begin their County Championship campaign against Durham on 6 April.

"Jof has IPL [Indian Premier League] commitments as well but we might get Jofra for one game so it could be me, Jof, Smith and Pujara - it could be a very good team at Hove," Robinson said.

"Last year, I had a month of not playing, it put me back, so this year I'm going to play as much as possible.

"I'm aiming to play the first game of the year - keep myself playing cricket, as I feel like that's when I'm at my best and that's when my body is at its best."

Former Australia captain Smith has signed to play for Sussex in preparation for the Ashes.

The 33-year-old is set to play three matches in May, against Worcestershire, Leicestershire and Glamorgan.

India batter Pujara has signed for a second season having scored more than 1,000 first-class runs for them in 2022, and captained the side during the One-Day Cup.

"We have new management now, there's a different feel around the group, there's a bit of excitement, so I feel like I should play the first game and try to get a win on the board early," Robinson added.

"I'll try to play when I can really. I think the plan is to play four or five games before the Ashes series."