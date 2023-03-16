Harry Tector made his debut for Ireland in September 2019 but has yet to feature in a Test match

Harry Tector admits Ireland will have to be at their "very best" to beat Bangladesh in Saturday's one-day opener in Sylhet (08:00 GMT).

The hosts are ranked seventh in the world and also boast a formidable white-ball home record, which includes the recent T20 series win over England.

"Bangladesh are playing some really good cricket," said Tector, 23.

"Their home form is really impressive so it is certainly going to be a challenge to get results out here."

He added: "But if we play well and how we can, we can certainly get good results.

"We are certainly playing really good one-day cricket at the minute and I think everyone is enjoying how we are trying to play, we are trying to play positively and take the game on."

Ireland must deal with Bangladesh conditions

Bangladesh completed a 3-0 T20 series victory over England on Tuesday

Tector is hopeful that the conditions in Bangladesh won't unduly hamper the tourists and indeed his own form in the series.

"I've played here twice before so I have a fair idea of what to expect, but we have to play at our very best to beat Bangladesh in these conditions.

"In terms of my form, thankfully I've been in good form in one-day cricket so I just have to keep that going and hopefully put in some performances that will contribute to wins.

"The facilities out here are awesome and training has gone really well and everyone had a good run out in the practice game, the squad is shaping up nicely so everyone is excited," he added.

Test chance would be 'dream come true'

During their seven-game tour in Bangladesh over the next three weeks, the Irish will play three ODIs, three T20 encounters and a Test.

The first Test encounter between the countries will see Ireland's back in the format after a gap of nearly four years from the match against England at Lord's in July 2019.

As a result, 23-year-old Tector has not played Test cricket but he says it would be a "dream come true" if he is selected for the game which begins on 4 April in Mirpur.

"Growing up I never really thought I would play Test cricket, and I certainly didn't think I would do it for Ireland if I was going to do it.

"So the fact we have this opportunity it is a dream come true and hopefully I can play a part in it."

Ireland's multi-format tour of Bangladesh

18 March: Bangladesh v Ireland - 1st ODI (Sylhet)

20 March: Bangladesh v Ireland - 2nd ODI (Sylhet)

23 March: Bangladesh v Ireland - 3rd ODI (Sylhet)

27 March: Bangladesh v Ireland - 1st T20I (Chattogram)

29 March: Bangladesh v Ireland - 2nd T20I (Chattogram)

31 March: Bangladesh v Ireland - 3rd T20I (Chattogram)

4-8 April: Bangladesh v Ireland - Test match (Dhaka)