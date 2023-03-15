Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rishabh Pant has played 33 Tests, 30 one-day internationals and 66 Twenty20s for India

Rishabh Pant will be replaced by David Warner as Delhi Capitals captain for this year's Indian Premier League as the wicketkeeper recovers from a car crash.

Pant sustained head, back and leg injuries in the crash on 30 December 2022 and had to have surgery.

Police said the 25-year-old "dozed off" and lost control of his car, which flipped over twice and caught fire.

Delhi said Pant was "currently undergoing rehab and recovery".

"Rishabh has been a terrific leader for Delhi Capitals, and we're all going to miss having him around," said Australia opener Warner.

"I would like to thank the management for the faith and trust they've always shown in me."

The left-hander posted a short video on social media external-link on 15 March of him in a swimming pool with a walking stick.

In February, he posted a picture external-link of himself on crutches with his right leg bandaged up.

The IPL starts on 31 March, with Delhi playing their first match on 1 April against Lucknow Super Giants.