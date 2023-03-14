Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Smith took 15 T20 Blast wickets in 2022, second best for Gloucestershire

Long-serving Gloucestershire spinner Tom Smith has agreed a contract extension with the club.

The 35-year-old, preparing to begin his 11th season with the club, has signed a one-year extension covering 2024.

Smith claimed 25 wickets across the two white-ball competitions last season, but did not play in the Championship.

He said: "The opportunity to continue playing whilst developing as a coach is a very exciting phase of my career and one that I am very grateful for."

Head coach Dale Benkenstein added: "It's great to have Tom's commitment and experience around the club from a spin bowling point of view. His mentoring is important for all our young spinners and to Zafar Gohar as a left-arm spinner also.

"His value is not only on the playing field but off the field too so it's great to have him extend his contract."

Smith's 124 T20 wickets place him third on the all-time list of Gloucestershire wicket-takers in the county game's shortest format.

Meanwhile, the club have also confirmed that Graeme van Buuren and Jack Taylor will continue in their captaincy roles this season.

Club skipper van Buuren will lead the side in the County Championship with Taylor taking charge in the One-Day Cup and T20 Blast.