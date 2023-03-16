Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Helm has been called up to a number of England squads but is yet to make his full debut

England hopefuls Tom Helm and Stephen Eskinazi have both signed new contracts at Middlesex until the end of 2026.

Fast-bowler Helm, 28, has appeared in a number of international squads but is yet to make his full debut.

Batter Eskinazi, also 28, scored consecutive fifties for England Lions against South Africa last summer.

"It's hugely satisfying to see the senior players in the squad buying into our long-term vision," Middlesex director of cricket Alan Coleman said. external-link

"(We want) to develop this group of players into a side that can challenge for honours in all formats.

"Having the likes of both Eski and Helmy around for the long haul allows us to really develop the squad we've got here, bringing through and developing our talented younger cricketers, knowing that we've also got the quality and experience in the group to support them."

Helm, who made his professional debut for Middlesex in 2013 aged 19, was first called up by England for the one-day series against Pakistan, after Covid-19 ravished the initial squad in 2021.

The right-arm seamer was named in the squad for the recent tour of Pakistan and has been working with England white-ball bowling coach David Saker, who on Monday returned as England's fast bowling coach for the upcoming Ashes series.

"I'm very excited about what's to come and looking forward to building on the success of last year's promotion," said Helm, who alongside Eskinazi played in Middlesex's County Championship winning side in 2016.

British passport holder Eskinazi was born in South Africa but raised in Australia, and was signed by Perth Scorchers in December for his Big Bash League debut after an impressive 2022 and helped the western Australians lift the trophy.

In August, the right-hander scored three consecutive One-Day Cup centuries for the Lord's-based county - breaking a record in the process for the most number of runs in consecutive List A innings.

His run of form also saw him reach at least 50 in seven consecutive white-ball innings.

"I believe we are on the precipice of something pretty special and with the current crop of players and support staff I really believe that our best is yet to come," Eskinazi said.

"We set about building the foundations last year for what this team can achieve and it's time to continue to drive that forward."