Mumbai Indians have lost every toss but won every game so far in the competition

Women's Premier League, Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium): Mumbai Indians 162-8 (20 overs): Kaur 51, Yastika 44; Gardner 3-34 Gujarat Giants 107-9 (20 overs): Deol 22;; Sciver-Brunt 3-21, Matthews 3-23 Mumbai Indians won by 55 runs Scorecard . Table.

Unbeaten Mumbai Indians became the first team to earn a Women's Premier League knockout stage place after beating Gujarat Giants by 55 runs.

Yastika Bhatia hit 44, England's Nat Sciver-Brunt 36 and captain Harmanpreet Kaur a 30-ball 51 in Mumbai's 162-8.

Sciver-Brunt then took 3-21 and West Indies captain Hayley Matthews grabbed 3-23 as Gujarat were held to 107-9.

Sciver-Brunt bowled England team-mate Sophia Dunkley with the first ball of the chase and Gujarat did not recover.

India pair Sabbhineni Meghana and Harleen Deol shared a stand of 38 before being dismissed by Matthews and England seamer Issy Wong respectively.

Gujarat skipper Sneh Rana added 20 from 19 balls but fell lbw to Sciver-Brunt.

Mumbai remain top of the table with five wins from five games and are guaranteed to finish in the top three, while Gujarat sit fourth after their third consecutive loss.

"Everyone has their strengths and we seem to be in form, we're having a good time," said Scriver-Brunt.

"We are performing well so I think we're trying to take each game as it come and not be complacent. We're playing from the heart."

The side that finishes top of the group table progresses directly to the final, while the second and third-placed teams meet in the Eliminator.