Ireland and Sri Lanka have been regular opponents in white-ball cricket but have never met at Test level

Ireland's tour of Sri Lanka in April will see the countries facing each other in two Test matches as opposed to one Test and two one-day games.

Cricket Ireland agreed to the fixture format change following a request from Sri Lanka.

The Irish will have six white-ball games in Bangladesh before travelling to Sri Lanka.

Cricket Ireland's high performance director Richard Holdsworth backed the change of format.

"When we were approached by Sri Lanka Cricket about the possibility of a change to the schedule, our immediate thoughts were around our white-ball priority, given the potential 50-over World Cup qualification later this year still being a tangible outcome," said Holdsworth.

"Talking through our priorities and their priorities, we agreed to the late change given that the Test series is preceded by six white-ball matches in Bangladesh, and followed by three further ODIs after we return home.

"Exposing our playing group to an extended period in Asian conditions will be beneficial to their development.

"And given the World Cup this year is in India, the more exposure to these conditions, the better - despite it being a different format."

Ireland's squad for the Sri Lanka Tests shows a number of changes from the originally announced travelling party.

With seamer Barry McCarthy and Matthew Foster ruled out by injury, pacemen Mark Adair, Fionn Hand and uncapped Tom Mayes have been called up.

South Africa-born Mayes, 21, was last weekend drafted into the Bangladesh leg of Ireland's trip to Asia as a replacement for McCarthy, who has a knee injury.

Paul Stirling and Josh Little are missing the Tests in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as they juggle their international and franchise cricket commitments although opener Stirling will be available for the six white-ball games in Bangladesh.

Ireland will face Bangladesh in one-day games in Sylhet on 18, 20 and 23 March before T20s in Chattogram on 27, 29 and 31 March.

The Bangladesh Test will begin in Dhaka on 4 April with the first Test against Sri Lanka starting in Galle on 16 April before a second at the same venue on 24 April.

Ireland Test squad v Sri Lanka: Balbirnie (capt), M Adair, Campher, Commins, Dockrell, Hand, Hume, Humphreys, Mayes, McBrine, McCollum, Moor, Tector, Tucker, White.