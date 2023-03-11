Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Shafali Verma hit the second-fastest fifty of the inaugural WPL season

Women's Premier League, Mumbai (DY Patil Sports Academy): Gujarat Giants 105-9 (20 overs): Garth 32*; Kapp 5-15 Delhi Capitals 107-0 (7.1 overs): Verma 76*, Lanning 21* Delhi Capitals win by 10 wickets Scorecard

Shafali Verma hit an unbeaten 76 after Marizanne Kapp took 5-15 as the Delhi Capitals beat the Gujarat Giants by 10 wickets in the Women's Premier League.

South Africa all-rounder Kapp, 33, helped restrict the Giants to 105-9 from their 20 overs.

India batter Verma then smashed 76 off 28 balls as the Capitals reached their target in just 7.1 overs.

The 19-year-old reached her fifty off just 19 balls while Australia's Meg Lanning also finished not out on 21.

Kapp delivered her best T20 performance at the DY Patil Sports Academy with her wife Dane van Niekerk, who has hinted at retirement from international cricket, watching from the stands.

Australia all-rounder Kim Garth offered some resistance with 32 off 37 balls, but Verma made swift work of chasing down Delhi's target.

She hit five sixes and 10 fours to claim the second-fastest fifty of the inaugural WPL season and move to 179 runs for the tournament, although team-mate Lanning remains the top scorer with 206.

Delhi are now level on three wins with the Mumbai Indians, who have a game in hand at the top of the five-team league, while the Giants have won one of their four games so far.