South Africa born Tom Mayes boasts impressive figures in the Inter-Provincial Series

Ireland have brought Tom Mayes into the squad for the tour of Bangladesh after paceman Barry McCarthy pulled out because of a knee injury.

Mayes will play in the T20, ODI and Test squads taking part in the seven-game tour, which begins next Saturday.

The 21-year-old got the call-up after impressing for the Northern Knights in the Inter-Provincial Series last year.

"I'm honoured to be part of the tour and looking forward to joining the lads and getting stuck in," said Mayes.

Mayes was born in South Africa but is an Irish passport-holder after qualifying through his grandmother, who was from Dublin.

The tall right-arm seamer relocated to Ireland in 2021 and played twice for the Knights in the 50-over Cup competition in 2022, taking four wickets at 28.25 apiece, while in the T20 Trophy his seven wickets came at 22.71.

McCarthy withdrew from the tour because of a small cartilage tear and a small area of stress response in the knee.

It's the second change to the Ireland squad this week after Fionn Hand was drafted into the three squads on Thursday.

Ireland will face Bangladesh in three ODIs and three T20 encounters before finishing with a Test match in Dhaka from 4-8 April.