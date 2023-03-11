Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kagiso Rabada took two wickets in three balls to start the collapse

South Africa v West Indies, 2nd Test, Johannesburg (day four) South Africa 320 & 321: Bavuma 172, Mulder 42 West Indies 251 & 106: Da Silva 34; Coetzee 3-37, Harmer 3-45 South Africa won by 284 runs Scorecard

South Africa cruised to a 284-run victory over West Indies after bowling out the visitors for 106 in Johannesburg.

After dismissing the hosts for 321 early on day four, West Indies collapsed to 34-6 at lunch.

Wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva provided some resistance alongside Jason Holder with a 48-run partnership.

But Gerald Coetzee dismissed both and South Africa cleaned up the tail to complete a 2-0 series win.

The day started with South Africa resuming on 287-7 but captain Temba Bavuma added just one run to his overnight score of 171 - his first Test century in seven years.

A quick-fire 16 from last man Kagiso Rabada took South Africa to 321 before he was caught and bowled by Holder.

Chasing 391 to win and level the two-Test series, opener Kraigg Brathwaite fell leg before wicket to Rabada for 18 before Raymon Reifer gloved a catch to wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen off Rabada two balls later without scoring.

Spinners Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj then shared two wickets apiece to leave the West Indies in big trouble at lunch.

One negative for South Africa was seeing Maharaj stretchered from the field after appearing to injure himself while celebrating a wicket in the final over before lunch.

Da Silva (34) and Holder (19) dug in briefly in the afternoon before both were bowled by Gerald Coetzee, who then removed Kemar Roach to finish with 3-37.

Alzarri Joseph hit two sixes as he made 18 in West Indies' final act of resistance but the match was over well before he was stumped by Klaasen off the bowling of Harmer (3-45).