Temba Bavuma, recently appointed South Africa's Test captain, ended the day on 171 not out

South Africa v West Indies, 2nd Test, Johannesburg (day three) South Africa 320 & 287-7: Bavuma 171 not out, Mulder 42 West Indies 251 South Africa lead West Indies by 356 runs with 3 wickets remaining Scorecard

Temba Bavuma tried to "stay in the moment" before claiming his second Test century - and first in seven years.

South Africa's new Test captain ended Friday on 171 not out to help his team into a strong position on day three of the second Test against West Indies.

Bavuma has hit 20 half-centuries in 56 Tests but his only previous century was against England in January 2016.

"It has been a long journey," said the 32-year-old. "There have been a lot more downs than ups."

Bavuma and Wiaan Mulder put on a sixth-wicket stand of 103 to help the hosts to 287-7 in their second innings at the Wanderers Stadium, giving them an overall lead of 356.

Bavuma, who replaced Dean Elgar as the Proteas' Test captain last month, scored three singles to get to 99 before reaching treble figures with one of his 20 boundaries.

"I tried to stay in the moment as much as I could," he said.

"But when I got to 96 or so, the crowd's energy started picking up in anticipation. My emotions also started picking up."

South Africa won the first Test of the two-Test series at Centurion by 87 runs.