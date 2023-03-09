Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Fionn Hand celebrates clean bowling England captain Ben Stokes at the Men's T20 World Cup in October

Ireland all-rounder Fionn Hand has been drafted into the three squads to play Bangladesh in a seven-match tour starting next week.

The 24-year-old Dubliner replaces the unavailable Josh Little in the ODI squad and Conor Olphert, who is injured, in the T20 panel.

Hand is added to the Test squad, with the 4-8 April game in Dhaka completing the tour.

The teams will also compete in three ODIs and three T20 encounters.

Ireland will return to Test cricket for the first time since July 2019 when they take on Bangladesh.

It will be the first Test between the two sides and the first senior multi-format series they have contested.