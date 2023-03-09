Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England seamer Issy Wong took 3-10 from four overs as Delhi Capitals were bowled out with two overs to spare

Women's Premier League, Mumbai (DY Patil Sports Academy): Delhi Capitals 105 (18 overs): Lanning 43 (41 balls); Wong 3-10 Mumbai Indians 109-2 (15 overs): Yastika 41 (32); Norris 1-4 Mumbai Indians won by eight wickets Scorecard . Table

Mumbai Indians kept their place at the top of the Women's Premier League table with a crushing eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

Delhi slumped to 105 all out in 18 overs, with England pace bowler Issy Wong starring with 3-10 for Mumbai.

It was the third time in their first three games that Mumbai have bowled out their opposition.

Opener Yastika Bhatia then top-scored for Mumbai with 41 as they reached their target with five overs to spare.

Both teams had won their first two games but Mumbai's bowling proved the difference at the DY Patil Sports Academy with spinners Hayley Matthews and Saika Ishaque backing up Wong with three wickets apiece.

Ishaque, yet to be capped by India, has been crucial to Mumbai's early success with nine wickets from three matches.

Delhi chose to bat first but slipped to 31-3 as Shafali Verma, England's Alice Capsey and South Africa's Marizanne Kapp all fell for single-figure scores.

Skipper Meg Lanning, the tournament's leading scorer, top-scored with 43 and added 50 for the fourth wicket with Jemimah Rodrigues (25).

But the latter's departure in the 13th over sparked a dramatic collapse of six wickets for 24 runs.

Yastika and West Indies captain Matthews then raced to an opening stand of 65 in reply to break the back of the chase, before England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt calmly steered Mumbai to their target with 23 not out.

Delhi will look to bounce back when they take on Gujarat Giants on Saturday, while Mumbai next face UP Warriorz on Sunday.