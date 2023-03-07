Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England begin their attempt to regain the Ashes on 22 June, when the multi-format series' sole Test gets under way

The 2023 Women's Ashes has broken the ticket sales record for England women's fixtures, with 55,000 tickets already sold.

With 100 days to go, the series has already sold more tickets than for all of England's games in 2022.

All games in the women's multi-format series are to be played at Test match grounds for the first time.

The series starts with a five-day Test match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday, 22 June.

England will be attempting to regain the Ashes after Australia won the last series in 2021-22.

Australia also won the last series that was played in England in 2019, when the total attendance was 32,281.

But 2023 marks the first year that the men's and women's Ashes are being played alongside one another on a joint platform and without any fixture clashes.

"It's really exciting, and a big crowd makes such a difference," said England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt.

"The prospect of playing in front of a full Lord's or Edgbaston is pretty cool, it's what you grow up watching. We want to play in front of the biggest crowds we can and hopefully put on a show for them."

The series consists of one Test match followed by three one-day internationals and three T20s, which are to be played at Edgbaston, the Kia Oval and Lord's.

The T20 at Edgbaston has already sold 14,000 tickets and looks set to break the previous attendance record of 15,000 for a single fixture, when England played India at Lord's in 2022.

Women's Ashes schedule 2023

Test match: 22-26 June, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

1st T20: 1 July, Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd T20: 5 July, The Kia Oval

3rd T20: 8 July, Lord's

1st ODI: 12 July, Bristol

2nd ODI: 6 July, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

3rd ODI: 18 July, Taunton