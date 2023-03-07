Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Meg Lanning struck her second half-century in two games to set up Delhi Capitals' 211-4

Women's Premier League, Mumbai Delhi Capitals 211-4 (20 overs): Lanning 70 (42), Jonassen 42* (20); Ismail 1-29 UP Warriorz 169-5 (20 overs): McGrath 90* (50); Jonassen 3-43 Delhi Capitals won by 42 runs Scorecard.

Delhi Capitals thrashed UP Warriorz by 42 runs to remain unbeaten in the Women's Premier League.

Delhi posted 211-4, their second score of more than 200 in as many games, set up by captain Meg Lanning's 70 from 42 balls.

Jess Jonassen then smashed an unbeaten 42 from 20 balls, supported by Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 34.

In reply, Tahlia McGrath smashed a stunning 90 not out from just 50 balls but Warriorz finished short on 169-5.

Lanning and Shafali Verma posted an opening stand of 67 in just 6.3 overs, with India opener Verma first to fall for 17.

Lanning fell in the 12th over but there was little relief for the Warriorz bowlers as England's Alice Capsey struck 21 from just 10 balls before Rodrigues and Jonassen continued to accelerate, including smashing 58 from the final four overs.

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone struck to remove Marizanne Kapp but was expensive, conceding 41 runs from her four overs.

Jonassen continued her fine all-round performance by taking three wickets in the Warriorz chase, removing both Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire in the fourth over.

McGrath provided an entertaining counter-attack, hitting 11 fours and four sixes in her knock, but struggled for support, as Healy was the next highest scorer with 24.

Delhi are second in the WPL table behind Mumbai Indians, both with two wins from two games but separated by net run-rate - and the two sides play each other next on Thursday.

Warriorz, coached by England women's head coach Jon Lewis, are in third place after winning their opening game against winless Gujarat Giants, and will be looking to bounce back against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday.