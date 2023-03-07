Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Azeem Rafiq arrives at the hearing on Tuesday

The investigation into whether former England captain Michael Vaughan made an alleged racist comment in 2009 was "woefully inadequate", a hearing has been told.

Vaughan, 48, is accused of saying "there's too many of you lot, we need to have a word about that" to Azeem Rafiq and three other Asian players representing Yorkshire before a T20 match against Nottinghamshire.

In his closing submissions, Vaughan's lawyer Christopher Stoner KC accused the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), who charged Vaughan, of having a "biased position".

In reply, ECB lawyer Jane Mulcahy KC said it was "simply not true" the body has been biased in this case and it was "inappropriate" to make that allegation.

Mulcahy said Vaughan and his legal team had gone to "ridiculous lengths" to "unfairly throw mud at the ECB" in their questioning of the investigation.

She said it is "inherently probable" Vaughan made the alleged comment to Rafiq, Adil Rashid, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan and Ajmal Shahzad on 22 June 2009. Vaughan has repeatedly denied the allegation.

England spinner Rashid and former Pakistan bowler Naved-ul-Hasan have corroborated Rafiq's claim.

The fourth player in the group, former England bowler Shahzad, has said he has no recollection of it happening.

Stoner said there were "inconsistencies" in the the case and Rafiq's allegation, adding that "due process" was "sent on holiday" by the ECB.

"This was prosecution from the outset," said Stoner, who argued it was "inherently improbable" Vaughan made the alleged comment.

The panel, chaired by Tim O'Gorman, will attempt to deliver their written judgements in the case of Vaughan and all the other respondents by the end of March.

The hearing at the International Arbitration Centre continues until Thursday but the rest will be conducted in private.

More to follow.