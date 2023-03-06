Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mumbai Indians' Hayley Matthews hit 77 from 38 balls

Women's Premier League, Mumbai Royal Challengers Bangalore 155 (18.4 overs): Ghosh 28 (26), Mandhana 23 (17), Mumbai Indians 159-1 (14.2 overs): Matthews 77 (38), Sciver-Brunt 55 (29); Yastika 23 (19) Mumbai Indians won by nine wickets Scorecard ; Table

England's Natalie Sciver-Brunt hit an unbeaten 28-ball half-century as Mumbai Indians thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets in the Indian Women's Premier League.

Mumbai chased 156 with 34 balls remaining, with Hayley Matthews - who hit 77 not out off 38 balls - sharing an unbroken stand of 114 with Sciver-Brunt for the second wicket.

Matthews also removed England's Heather Knight for a golden duck as Bangalore were bowled out for 155 in 18.4 overs, with Richa Ghosh top-scoring with 28.

Mumbai sit top of the table after back-to-back victories while Bangalore have now lost two games in a row.

After Bangalore's below-par batting performance, Matthews and Yastika Bhatia put on a quick 45 runs inside five overs for the opening wicket before Sciver-Brunt joined Matthews for the unbeaten stand.

Saika Ishaque, yet to be capped by India, also grabbed two wickets as she continues to make her mark in the WPL.

Mumbai, who are coached by former England captain Charlotte Edwards, next face Delhi Capitals on 9 March.