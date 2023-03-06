Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Liam Dawson played every match for Hampshire last season.

Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson says he 'won't rush' his return from injury.

The 33-year-old injured his ankle while playing for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League in February.

"I ruptured my ankle ligaments - not ideal," Dawson told BBC Radio Solent.

"The time frame is about six to eight weeks before I can get back to playing.

"But I'm desperate to play the first match of the season so that is the big aim - to be fit in a month's time."

The first round of the 2023 County Championship season starts on 6 April, with Hampshire hosting Nottinghamshire at the Ageas Bowl.

"I'll come back when I'm ready," Dawson said.

"I don't want to rush it because I don't want to injure myself again and miss another two months of cricket."

Injury layoff has benefits

Dawson played every game for Hampshire last season before joining the England squad for the T20 series in Pakistan and Australia.

"It has been a busy winter.

"Luckily, I was home for Christmas, which was nice but then I was back out to Dubai and Pakistan again.

"I can use this injury as a little bit of a positive and a break away from cricket.

"I've not really had any time off for a number of months so hopefully it will stand me in good stead for the summer and I'll be fresh for April."

'We have a very good team'

Hampshire won the T20 Blast for a record-equalling third time in 2022.

But the club's dreams of winning its first County Championship title in 49 years were ended in a 77-run defeat by Kent in their penultimate fixture of the season.

Dawson says the wait for a first-class crown only drives the team on.

"We can bank on our previous experience of how good we've been in four-day cricket.

"The last few years we've challenged to win that trophy and that's all you can do really.

"If we continue to start well, be very hard to beat, then when you come into September, if you're around it, you can win it.

"I haven't won the County Championship so it's a big aim of mine - we know we have a very good team who can do it."