Scotland won World Cup League 2 last month before coach Shane Burger left for Somerset

Former Namibia coach Doug Watson has been named as interim head coach of Scotland.

The 49-year-old is currently head of performance with the Auckland Aces but will join the Scotland set up next month.

His deal runs until July 31, and will include the 2023 World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe and 2024 T20 Europe qualifiers.

"It's a wonderful chance for me to coach another country," Watson said.

"Scotland's men have been doing really well over the last four years."

Watson, a former player for Kwa-Zulu Natal in his native South Africa, replaces Shane Burger, who departed last month to join Somerset.

Burger led Scotland to top spot World Cup League 2, with Watson now stepping in to lead the side for the qualifying event in June and July in Zimbabwe, where 10 nations will vie for two places at the World Cup in India in October and November.

"I know Shane well, he's worked really hard to help get Scotland to where they are, and it was great to see them lift the CWCL2 trophy two weeks ago in Nepal," Watson added.

"It's obviously a short period of time that I'll be in charge, but there's two massive tournaments coming up which will be tough for us, especially the Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe in June.

"But it's also an exciting time as well - I'm looking forward to it and it's going to be fun."

Watson coached Namibia from 2012 to 2015, and has also worked with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, and most recently stepped in as New Zealand's batting coach in their series against England.