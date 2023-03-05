Last updated on .From the section Cricket

No England batter made more than 38 in Chittagong

Third ODI, Bangladesh v England, Chittagong Bangladesh 246 (48.4 overs): Shakib 75 (71), Mushfiqur 70 (93); Archer 3-35, Rashid 2-21 England 196 (43.1 overs): Vince 38; Shakib 4-35 Bangladesh win by 50 runs Scorecard

England were bowled out for 196 as Bangladesh avoided a one-day international series clean sweep with a 50-run win in Chittagong.

Having already taken an unassailable 2-0 series lead, England restricted Bangladesh to 246 all out.

But the visitors lost three wickets in eight balls from 54-0 and were bowled out with 41 balls of their innings still remaining.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan took 4-35 after striking 75 with the bat.

Shakib became the first Bangladesh player to reach 300 ODI wickets when he removed Rehan Ahmed thanks to a Mehedi Hasan catch.

England were hoping to become the first side to secure a clean sweep in an ODI series in Bangladesh since Sri Lanka in 2014.

James Vince top-scored with 38 for England with most of the visitors' top and middle order unable to capitalise on good starts.

England make starts, but can't get over the line

England battled to a hard-fought three-wicket win in the first ODI in Mirpur, and this chase started well as they moved to 54-0 in the ninth over.

Then came the collapse. Phil Salt was the first to go, chipping Shakib straight to Mahmudullah at extra cover for 35, with Dawid Malan and Jason Roy falling across the next eight balls to leave England on 55-3.

Sam Curran (23 off 49), promoted up the order to number five, added a 49-run partnership alongside Vince but both fell in quick succession to leave England on 127-5.

After Moeen Ali departed for two with England still needing 117 runs, the visitors' hopes fell on skipper Jos Buttler's shoulders.

He added 26 before he was pinned lbw by Taijul Islam and Chris Woakes, who struck a late 34 off 46, was the last to go, caught and bowled by Mustafizur Rahman.

Teenager Ahmed shows glimpse of England's future

Rehan Ahmed took 5-48 on his Test debut against Pakistan in December

There was some joy for England. Even before he bowled his first delivery, leg-spinner Ahmed was a record breaker.

Less then three months after becoming the youngest England men's Test cricketer, Ahmed again made history, becoming England's youngest men's ODI debutant at 18 years and 205 days.

He struck with the final ball of his 10-over spell, removing Mehedi Hasan caught and bowled to finish with figures of 1-62.

Ahmed also combined with Jos Buttler to run out Najmul Hossain Shanto and break a 98-run partnership with Mushfiqur, after Bangladesh recovered from 17-2.

Sam Curran had given England an excellent start by removing Bangladesh openers Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das within three overs, while Jofra Archer (3-35) finished off the Tigers' innings.

Though Bangladesh were unable to see out 50 overs for the third time this series, Shakib, Mushfiqur (70 off 93) and Shanto (53 off 71) took them to a competitive total.

Attention now turns to a three-match T20 series between the sides, which gets under way on Thursday (09:00 GMT).

'Great preparation' for World Cup - what they said

England captain Jos Buttler: "We wanted desperately to win the game today but we're delighted to win the series.

"I think we got everything from the series that we wanted. We wanted to play on wickets like this and the two that we played on in Dhaka. It's great preparation for us and great to challenge ourselves in these conditions, which I've said, are the conditions we find the hardest.

"I think it will be really valuable for us to reflect on this, what we did well and areas that we can improve. We can take that into our game and improve on this building into the World Cup later in the year."

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal: "We were really looking forward to this game and we wanted to finish the series on a high. Still disappointed that we lost the series, we take a lot of pride in the ODI format and especially when we are playing at home.

"There is a lot of room to improve. We are a decent team, a good team in ODIs but there is a lot of room for improvement."