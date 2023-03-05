Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Will Jacks hit 26 in the first ODI in Bangladesh

Will Jacks has been ruled out of the rest of England's tour of Bangladesh.

The Surrey all-rounder will miss Monday's third one-day international against the Tigers as well as the T20 series because of a thigh injury.

The England and Wales Cricket Board say the 24-year-old suffered the injury to his left thigh while fielding during Friday's second ODI in Dhaka.

He will return to the United Kingdom within the next 48 hours to begin his recovery.

However, he is likely to be able to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

England complete their ODI series in Chittagong on Monday with the T20 series beginning on Thursday.