Women's Premier League, Mumbai Mumbai Indians 207-5 (20 overs): Harmanpreet 65 (30), Matthews 47 (31); Rana 2-43 Gujarat Giants 64 (15.1 overs): Hemalatha 29* (23); Ishaque 4-11, Sciver-Brunt 2-5 Mumbai Indians won by 143 runs Scorecard ; Table

Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a 22-ball half-century as Mumbai Indians thrashed Gujarat Giants by 143 runs in the first game of the Women's Premier League.

Mumbai posted 207-5 with Harmanpreet making 65 off 30 balls and Hayley Matthews 47 off 31 balls.

Gujarat's reply never got going after Australia's Beth Mooney retired injured in the first over with a knee problem.

She never returned and they were bowled out for just 64 with Saika Ishaque taking 4-11 and Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-5.

It was a dominant display from Mumbai, who are coached by former England captain Charlotte Edwards, on a historic day for women's cricket.

The competition, which is the equivalent of the men's Indian Premier League, has seen the five teams spend £1.2m each on their squads.

It was a disappointing day for Gujarat, with England pair Sciver-Brunt and Issy Wong reducing them to 17-4 in the powerplay and they never recovered.

India knows how to throw party

The atmosphere was electric as the inaugural match lit up the Mumbai sky with fireworks and plenty of pyrotechnics.

Indian music stars opened the tournament and dance performances warmed up the crowd.

For the first time, India's domestic women's cricket was celebrated on the global stage.

"What a game to start it off," said Sciver-Brunt.

"It was an occasion. I tried to take a few breaths and calm myself a little bit because it is exciting. It is such a big thing for women's cricket and to be part of."

Mumbai show depth

Mumbai opener Matthews struck the first six of the tournament during her knock of 47 and it was met by a huge roar in the packed Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium.

Matthews' and Sciver-Brunt's 54-run second-wicket stand created a platform for the middle order to build on.

It was only right that the first half-century was scored by India captain Harmanpreet.

Her innings was sublime and demonstrated her power as she repeatedly took down the Gujarat attack, ably supported by New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr's 45 not out.

Then were tidy in the field, and the crowd were electric, with "Wong, Wong, Wong" echoing round the stadium, drums beaten and horns blown, as the England quick dismissed Ash Gardner with her second legal delivery.

After that huge wicket - Gardner was bought for a joint-highest £320,000 for an overseas player - the calibre of Gujarat's batters soon dwindled.

Gujarat poor in all aspects

The day started with controversy for the Giants as it was announced Australia's Kim Garth will replace Deandra Dottin as an assumed injury replacement.

Dottin tweeted: "I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I'm recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you."

Gujarat decision's to bowl first did not work in their favour.

Poor fielding gave Mumbai extra impetus and it will be something coach Rachael Haynes will have to address before their next match.

Only two batters made double figures, neither of which are headline internationals.

Their batting depth is concerning, although England opener Sophia Dunkley was unused in this game, and with the extent of captain Mooney's knee injury unknown there is uncertainty ahead.