Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Wales Over-50s cricket team face Pakistan in their World Cup opener

Wales Over-50s cricketers are set for a demanding World Cup competition in South Africa as they face up to nine matches in 14 days.

"It's remarkable for Wales to be a Tier One nation at any level of cricket," said chairman Mike Cann.

"But we hold our own at this age-group and that makes us immensely proud."

They are returning to South Africa after the last tournament in March 2020 was abandoned because of Covid.

Wales had lost to South Africa, beaten Namibia and were facing an unlikely run-chase against Pakistan when the initial spread of the virus led to all the teams pulling out halfway through a match and heading home.

Fittingly, Wales will resume against Pakistan before also facing India, South Africa, Namibia, UAE and England in their group, plus a friendly against Canada and two play-off matches, between Monday, 6 and Sunday,19 March.

The final will be held at the prestigious Newlands Test ground.

While the men in red know that some of their rivals will have more professional experience, for example ex-Glamorgan and Zimbabwe Test batsman Murray Goodwin turning out for his country, Cann hopes that Wales will be competitive.

"We want to be (the best of the countries) outside the Test-playing nations, we're playing on high-quality grounds which have been used for first-class cricket and the facilities are fantastic," he told BBC Sport Wales from Cape Town.

Cardiff-born all-rounder Cann, 57, made over a hundred professional appearances in his time with Glamorgan and several South African provinces, while Steve Maddock played second XI cricket for Glamorgan and spinner Mark Davies played for Gloucestershire in the early 90s.

But although Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard has represented Wales and ex England all-rounder Mark Alleyne has turned out for his nation's seniors side, it is mostly the stalwarts of UK club cricket who are flying the flag rather than stars of the past.

John Jones of Skewen and Iwan Rees of Llanelli will share the leadership duties.

"When you've played a long time professionally, you probably think you've had your fill, but for some of us who've carried on playing club cricket, this is like a continuation," explained Cann.

"The best players I come across are not so much the ex-Test players, but the boys who've carried on playing club cricket throughout (their careers).

"They've kept their eye in, their fitness, so for us Iwan Rees is our standout player, in the top five in world, and he didn't play first-class cricket."

Since the last World Cup was scrapped because of coronavirus, Wales have staged home matches against England, West Indies and India before taking part in the Caribbean Cup in autumn 2022.

It is part of the spread of senior age group cricket, which has also included over 60s and over 70s internationals, while Australia and New Zealand ventured into staging over 40s matches in February.

Cann hopes it will be a force for good within Wales as well.

"Since this has developed in the last four years, the number of players coming forward in their 50s is huge.

"It's giving something to people who've put so much into the game and we can attract people back, but also we can attract people back because clubs need administrators, volunteers and helpers.

"If people are in their 40s or 50s and are sat in their armchairs, come back to cricket, there's a home for you.