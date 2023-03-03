Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Gavin Larsen was a New Zealand selector for more than seven years

Warwickshire have appointed New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen as their performance director.

The 60-year-old's newly created role at Edgbaston effectively sees him replace former director of cricket Paul Farbrace, who left in October and is now head coach at Sussex.

Larsen, a former New Zealand international, will start his job at Warwickshire in April or May.

"It's a special opportunity," Larsen told the club website.

"Warwickshire is a club with an amazing history and tradition. I'm looking forward to joining the team and helping to drive the club's ongoing success."

During Larsen's time as selection manager for New Zealand, the Black Caps won the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021 and featured in both the T20 World Cup and Cricket World Cup finals.

They were ranked number one in all three formats of the game at different times during his tenure.

He will take over a Warwickshire side looking to bounce back from a difficult 2022 campaign, which saw them narrowly avoid relegation from Division One of the County Championship.

The 2021 county champions have made a number of key signings for this season, however, with England all-rounder Moeen Ali returning from Worcestershire and fellow all-rounder Ed Barnard also moving up the M5 from New Road.

Pakistan seamer Hassan Ali and former Durham veteran Chris Rushworth will also boost the bowling department in 2023.

Warwickshire chief executive Stuart Cain says Larsen has "impressed with his top-to-bottom knowledge" of the game.

"He's played at the highest level, is a proven leader on and off the field, and has shown he thrives in high-pressure environments," Cain said.

"Importantly he has a clear global cricket mindset; he understands the challenges of modern cricket, the impact of franchise leagues around the world and player contracts in the modern cricket era."