Jason Roy scored his 12th ODI century as England racked up 326-7 in Mirpur

Second ODI, Bangladesh v England, Mirpur England 326-7 (50 overs): Roy 132 (124), Buttler 76 (64); Taskin 3-66 Bangladesh 194 (44.4 overs): Shakib 58 (69); S Curran 4-29, Rashid 4-45 England won by 132 runs Scorecard

Jason Roy scored a superb century as England thumped Bangladesh by 132 runs in the second one-day international to secure the series with a game to spare.

The opener's 12th ODI ton and a fluent 76 from captain Jos Buttler took the tourists to 326-7 in Mirpur.

Sam Curran quickly reduced Bangladesh to 9-3 in the chase and despite Shakib Al Hasan's battling half-century, the hosts limped to 194 all out.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid removed Shakib and impressed again, taking 4-45.

Curran came back to finish the job, ending with figures of 4-29, and England take an unassailable 2-0 lead into Monday's final ODI.

Having fought through a difficult start, Roy accelerated as batting became easier and reached a 104-ball hundred during a 109-run stand with Buttler.

The skipper also looked destined for a century but having hit Mehidy Hasan for back-to-back sixes, he was cut off in full flow next ball by an excellent return catch from the off-spinner.

Moeen Ali and Curran got the momentum going again with some impressive late hitting before Curran rocked Bangladesh with two wickets in his first over and a third in his second.

Shakib and Tamim Iqbal tried to claw their side back into the match with a stubborn 79-run partnership but Moeen removed the latter and when the former chipped Rashid to mid-off, the game was over as a contest.

After seven straight ODI series wins on home soil, Bangladesh have suffered their first defeat since England's last visit in 2016.

