David Payne played for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League

Gloucestershire left-arm paceman David Payne will miss the start of the county cricket season after having surgery on an injury to his right ankle.

Payne is expected to be out for 12 weeks but is hoping to return for the beginning of the T20 Blast in mid-May.

The 32-year-old sought medical advice after feeling discomfort during the Big Bash League series in Australia.

"It's really disappointing to be missing the start of the season," Payne told Gloucestershire's website. external-link

"It was an extremely difficult decision to go ahead with the surgery, however I know it is the right decision for me and my career in the long run."

Gloucestershire begin their County Championship Division Two campaign with a trip to Glamorgan on Thursday, 6 April.

"It's disappointing to lose David for the start of the season but the most important thing is ensuring he is able to bowl pain-free to his highest potential," said Gloucestershire performance director Steve Snell.