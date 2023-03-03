Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Joel Dudley's 40 took him to 83 runs from his three innings for Farmers

Jersey champions Farmers beat Dutch side VOC Rotterdam by 19 runs in their third European Cricket League game after some impressive batting.

The islanders hit 130-3 off their 10 overs, including 45 runs smashed off the final two overs.

Joel Dudley hit 40, Zak Tribe 28, Asa Tribe 20 and Josh Lawrenson 27 not out.

In reply VOC Rotterdam hit 111-2 from their 10 overs, Pieter Seelaar and Jelte Schoonheim each hitting 27 not out as they fell short of their target.

The win over the 2019 champions means Farmers have reached Saturday's knockout phase, with the winners of that progressing to finals week later this month.

Farmers openers Dudley and Zak Tribe put on 67 in 5.5 overs for the first wicket before Dudley was trapped lbw, having hit three sixes and four fours in his 20-ball 40.

Tribe went an over later before his younger brother Asa and Lawrenson put on 42 for the third wicket, as Farmers hit five sixes and a four in the final two overs - with Lawrenson's 27 not out coming from 11 balls.

In reply VOC struggled to keep with Farmers' run-rate as Arnav Jain and Tim de Kok put on 44 for the first wicket off five overs, before De Kok went for 24 off 18 balls.

Jain was caught an over later for 25 with the score at 73-2, as Seelaar and Schoonheim tried to guide the Dutch side home.

They could not match Farmers' late innings run-rate, despite scoring 31 runs from the final two overs, as the pair each hit three sixes and a four to reach 27 not out off 13 balls.