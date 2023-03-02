Last updated on .From the section Cricket

After picking up 3-35 in the first innings, Lyon finished with 8-64 in the second to claim a fourth career 10-wicket haul in Test matches

Third Test, Indore (day two of five) India 109 & 163: Pujara 59; Lyon 8-64 Australia 197: Khawaja 60; Jadeja 4-78 India lead Australia by 75 runs Scorecard

Australia are on the verge of victory inside three days in the third Test against India after Nathan Lyon claimed eight for 64 in Indore on Thursday.

Following a first-innings score of 109, India were dismissed for 163 in their second go.

Australia need just 76 to win - but have to score them on a pitch where 30 wickets have fallen within two days.

Victory for Australia would secure their place in the final of the World Test Championship in June.

India lead the four-Test series 2-0 after big wins in Delhi and Nagpur, and they know a 3-1 series win or better will guarantee their place in the World Test Championship final at The Oval.

The second day began with Australia resuming on 156-4, and after overnight batters Cameron Green and Peter Handscomb added 30 to the total, the tourists lost their last six wickets for 11 runs to fold for 197.

It left Australia with a lead of 88 and Lyon wrecked India's top order before they could erase their deficit.

He removed both openers, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, before dismissing Ravindra Jadeja, while Matthew Kuhnemann claimed the prized wicket of Virat Kohli (13).

Only Cheteshwar Pujara (59) resisted to keep India in the contest, but a superb one-handed catch from stand-in captain Steve Smith at leg slip dismissed him off Lyon's bowling.

"It's a difficult pitch to bat on. I hope we'll be able to bowl them out," Pujara said.

"I know it's not enough. Seventy-five may look like it's not too many, but still, there is a chance."