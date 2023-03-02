Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Craig Overton has taken more than 500 wickets for Somerset during his 11 years with the senior team

England all-rounder Craig Overton has signed a new three-year deal with Somerset to stay until the end of the 2026 season.

The 28-year-old has played more than 200 matches for Somerset, scoring over 3,800 runs and taking more than 500 wickets.

Overton joined the club's academy as a teenager and made his debut in 2012.

The seamer made the first of his eight Test match appearances for England in 2017, in the Ashes in Australia.

"He is consistently amongst the best players within the domestic game, and this has quite rightly been rewarded with international recognition," Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry said external-link .

"He is a genuine match-winner across the formats of the game."

Overton, who has also played in seven one-day internationals for England, said he was "delighted" to sign a long-term extension with the club.

"There is still lots to achieve, not least the holy grail of a county championship title," Overton said.