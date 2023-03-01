Close menu

Bangladesh v England: Dawid Malan century puts tourists 1-0 up in ODI series

By Sam DruryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments36

England's Dawid Malan bats in first ODI v Bangladesh in Mirpur
Dawid Malan played a lone hand but his century took England to victory in Mirpur
First ODI, Bangladesh v England, Mirpur
Bangladesh 209 (47.2 overs): Shanto 58 (82); Wood 2-34, Moeen 2-35
England 212-7 (48.4 overs): Malan 114 (145); Taijul 3-54 Mehidy 2-35
England won by three wickets
Scorecard

Dawid Malan scored a battling century to lead England to a hard-fought three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first of three one-day internationals.

The left-hander's fourth ODI ton held the tourists' chase together as they overhauled Bangladesh's 209 all out with eight balls to spare.

On a pitch offering assistance to seamers and spinners alike, wickets fell at regular intervals in the chase.

But Malan hit the winning boundary to put England ahead in the series.

Earlier, Bangladesh had made a strong start to their innings after opting to bat first before being pegged back, with six England bowlers sharing the wickets.

Chris Woakes took the first before Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali took two wickets apiece, and debutant Will Jacks also chipped in.

The home batters largely struggled in the low-scoring contest with Najmul Hossain Shanto's 58 from 82 balls the only other score over 50 in the match.

The sides will stay in Mirpur for Friday's second ODI as they continue to build towards the autumn's World Cup in India.

Malan shows value of patience in brilliant knock

Dawid Malan's wagonwheel for century v Bangladesh

Since England's white-ball revolution began following the 2015 World Cup debacle, the emphasis has been on all-action, attacking cricket and it has helped deliver 50-over and Twenty20 World Cup titles.

There are times, though, when another more subtle approach is required as Malan proved in a perfectly-paced knock at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Coming in at the end of the first over following Jason Roy's tame dismissal, the 35-year-old showed all of his experience to battle through as wickets continued to fall at the other end.

When Jos Buttler edged Taskin Ahmed behind in the 17th over, England were 65-4 and Malan's wicket held the key to the match.

His calm demeanour never wavered, though, and throughout useful partnerships with Will Jacks and Moeen Ali, he controlled the rate superbly with a canny ability to find the boundary just when the pressure was building on a tricky pitch.

Malan was able move through the gears as England closed in on their target, bringing up a brilliant hundred in the process, and while Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and others are still to come back, he continues to make a compelling case for selection come the World Cup.

Wood and Archer reunion boosts England firepower

While Malan will take deservedly take the plaudits, perhaps the most pleasing thing for England as their white-ball focus zeroes in on their World Cup defence, was a bowling attack that featured both Wood and Archer.

The pair were instrumental in the 2019 triumph, engaging in a friendly competition to see who could register the fastest delivery of the tournament - Wood clocked 95.1mph in the final to edge it - and taking plenty of wickets along the way.

Injuries to both bowlers have meant they rarely featured in the same team since but the value of having two such high-quality genuine quicks was clear in Mirpur as they made the most of the extra bounce in the surface to get Bangladesh's batters jumping about the crease.

Wood needed just three balls before his express pace did for Tamim Iqbal with the Tigers skipper taking a glancing blow on the elbow before the ball splattered his stumps.

Archer had not enjoyed such a bright start, going for 12 in his first over, but his next nine overs - split across three spells - cost only 25. And once he was in rhythm, he was like the bowler of old with all the tricks to make him a threat at any stage of an innings.

England don't possess quite the same depth of talent in their bowling as they do with their batting, so with the countdown to India on, the return of two difference makers - who both regularly top 90mph - is a huge boost.

'Toughest conditions to face' - reaction

England captain Jos Buttler: "It wasn't an easy task. We are obviously delighted to win that game. We spoke a lot about the conditions before the match. These are some of the toughest conditions for us as a group to face."

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal: "I thought the position we were in we definitely should have scored 30 to 35 runs more. It was a difficult wicket, especially against the spinners. I thought we started extremely well, there was a nice partnership going and then we lost three wickets. That was the damage."

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

36 comments

  • Comment posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 15:32

    The ECB shooting themselves in the foot yet again with another totally pointless bilateral ODI series.

    The sooner the 50 over format is ditched the better for everyone.

  • Comment posted by One of Millions, today at 15:30

    Great innings by Malan showing patience and common sense to pace his innings in accordance with the need to deliver the win.
    Also praise for Rashid as without his sensible batting Malan could well have run out of partners.

  • Comment posted by shopkeeper, today at 15:28

    Goodness knows why Roy is still selected he produced 1 good score after a year of failure and then goes back to frachise cricket and still fails it is time to thank him and move on.

  • Comment posted by JP1972, today at 15:26

    A word for Jofra Archer too. A lot thought he'd break down by now but his last 2-3 ODI performances have been up there with the best. A death bowler England missed in the 2021 T20 World cup (particularly the semi final!!)

  • Comment posted by bajecogt, today at 15:23

    Great knock from Malan, should be in the test side . What has happened to Roy though time to look elsewhere

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 15:23

    So I see Jason Roy is up to his old tricks again!

  • Comment posted by jOeY, today at 15:22

    We are a World Class team, I'm so happy we won. Malan is GOAT.

  • Comment posted by Dougal, today at 15:22

    It's about time we had a thread on the Racism Enquiry don't you think. I didn't even know this series was on. England got there from New Zealand pretty quick.

  • Comment posted by welshman1948, today at 15:20

    Roy should never play for England again never an opening batsman

    • Reply posted by JP1972, today at 15:22

      JP1972 replied:
      Was one of the best white ball opening batsman 3-4 years ago. Some have short memories.

  • Comment posted by Shaandaar service, today at 15:18

    About time Malan gets the respect he deserves. Was unfairly dropped from the Test side after the Ashes despite being England's best batsman after Root and was mistreated in the T20I team when they sent him at No.8 against New Zealand in the T20 WC because apparently 'he can't play fast'. Now he has scored 4 ODI away centuries in a year (in Ned, Aus, SA, Ban). Phenomenal.

    • Reply posted by JP1972, today at 15:20

      JP1972 replied:
      Had that brilliant 150 run stand in the opening ODI v South Africa too.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 15:18

    Go England. To beat Bangladesh in their own back yard is a job well done 👍

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 15:32

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      The ECB shooting themselves in the foot yet again with another totally pointless bilateral ODI series.

      The sooner the 50 over format is ditched the better for everyone.

  • Comment posted by HMMurdoch, today at 15:17

    To all those questioning Malan's place in the team, he averages 63, at a s/r of 94, and scores a 100 every 4 matches. Alongside Root (50+ avg), one of the key batsmen in the squad.

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 15:31

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      Scratching around at rate 93 isn't going to win many games!!

  • Comment posted by Steve garage, today at 15:16

    Dreary pace compared to the test team lol

    • Reply posted by JP1972, today at 15:24

      JP1972 replied:
      It's the kind of batting that was needed. I'm glad to see England have shown pragmatism in this game. If they had scored at 7-8 RPO pace they would have lost and lost badly.

  • Comment posted by PimPim, today at 15:15

    Names I'd hope to see the England's WC ODI batting line up ahead of J.Roy

    Duckett, Root, Stokes, Brook, Bairstow, Livingstone, Mine, Your Nan's

    I appreciate that the majority of those were unavailable today, but once we establish that Roy isn't making it into the strongest eleven, why must we persist with a guy whos had one knock in 12months, hes so woefully out of form, can we move on please.

    • Reply posted by JP1972, today at 15:18

      JP1972 replied:
      Doubt Stokes will do a u-turn on retirement - especially if his dodgy knee doesn't improve.

  • Comment posted by Roy Simmons, today at 15:15

    Lol. A lot of experts reckon at 35 you are over the hill. That as with much else depends on care taken over the years.

  • Comment posted by rob9, today at 15:15

    It was a brilliant knock as sometimes it does need to be patient and not attack every ball that you face and throw away your wicket

  • Comment posted by MH, today at 15:15

    A measured knock, low SR, yet still 50% of DW’s knock in boundaries, measured aggression, class act

  • Comment posted by Moosh, today at 15:14

    Malan shows the rest, how to bat on a sticky wicket.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC