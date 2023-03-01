Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Nightingale hit 152 runs in his five innings for Independents, including a team-high 75 not out against Tallinn Stallions

Guernsey champions Independents have been knocked out of the European Cricket League after an eight-wicket loss to English side Hornchurch.

Having finished third in the group stage Indies faced fourth-placed Hornchurch in the Group A eliminator.

Tom Nightingale's 35 off 20 balls was the highlight as Indies reached 109-7 off their 10-over innings.

In reply Adeel Malik guided Hornchurch home with six sixes in a 30-ball 57 as they got to their target in nine overs.

Had Indies won the game they would have progressed to the second qualifier match, with the winner going on to make the final.

Having scored just four off the opening over Nightingale and fellow opener Matt Stokes smashed 31 off nine balls, before the latter was caught for 14.

The scoring slowed as Indies hit 30 off the next four overs - Nightingale and CJ Peatfield (8) losing their wickets to leave the islanders on 65-4 with three overs to go.

But Ollie Nightingale's 14 from five balls and Anthony Stokes' nine-ball 17 helped Indies post a defendable total.

Kieran Le Gallez took Ronnie Saunders' wicket in the opening over, but Indies' bowlers struggled as they gave away 15 extras.

Le Gallez took opener George Hankins' wicket in the fourth over for 15 before Malik clubbed Anthony Stokes for 23 runs in the next over.

Malik and Chris Sains (28 not out) went on to share a game-winning 86-run third-wicket partnership as the East London side made 115-2 to keep their hopes of progressing alive.