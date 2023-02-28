Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Independents captain Nathan Le Tissier has scored 118 runs in four matches

Guernsey champions Independents have progressed to the knockout stages of their European Cricket League group.

They suffered a dramatic five-wicket loss in Tuesday's opening game in Spain as English side Hornchurch reached their target of 95 with one ball left.

But they recovered to beat winless Estonian side Tallinn Stallions by 27 runs in their final pool match.

They have won two of their four games after losing to Germany's Darmstadt and beating Greek side Byron on Monday.

Captain Nathan Le Tissier led by example against Hornchurch as he smashed five sixes and four fours in a 28-ball innings of 56.

But only Tom Nightingale (18) could get into double figures as Indies were restricted to 94-7 in their 10 overs.

In reply it looked like the London side would ease to their target as Adeel Malik (49) and Paul Murray (7) put on 58 for the third wicket.

But the pair were both dismissed in the space of three balls to leave Hornchurch on 74-4 from 7.2 overs as the English side appeared to waver.

But 10 runs off seven balls from Ronnie Saunders got them back into it before a tense final over where Hornchurch got the six runs they needed with a ball to spare.

Tallinn win keeps hopes alive

Tom Nightingale's 75 not out is the second-highest individual score of far in the European Cricket League

The loss to Hornchurch meant Indies had to beat bottom side Tallinn Stallions in their final pool match to ensure they stayed in the competition and the islanders' top order batters responded.

Matt Stokes made 14 off six balls before being caught early in the second over.

But that brought Le Tissier to the crease and he and Nightingale put on 71 for the second wicket before the former was bowled for 23 off 14 balls.

Nightingale went on to make an impressive 75 not out as he hit eight sixes and three fours as Indies went on to make 153-4 in their 10 overs.

In reply the Estonian side put up an excellent fight as Saif Ur Rehman and Zeeshan Ali shared a 71-run third-wicket partnership.

But when Ur Rehman was caught on the boundary for 50 off 14 balls and Ali was stumped for 37 off 17 balls soon after it left the Estonians on 96-4 with 3.3 overs to go.

The target ultimately proved too much as they ended on 130-7, with Matt Stokes recording figures of 2-16 while his brother Anthony took 1-11.