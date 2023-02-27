Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Stokes bowled only two overs in England's defeat in Wellington as he continues to struggle with a left knee injury

Ben Stokes is determined to overcome a persistent knee problem and lead England to Ashes glory, according to coach Brendon McCullum.

The captain bowled only two overs and struggled while batting in the fourth innings of a thrilling one-run second-Test loss to New Zealand in Wellington.

Stokes admitted it was "very frustrating" but hopes the problem will be resolved before the summer.

"Hopefully come the Ashes, I won't have to worry about it," he told BT Sport.

After winning 10 of 12 Tests since Stokes was appointed captain, England are aiming for a first Ashes series win since 2015 this summer and have three and a half months to ensure the skipper is fully fit.

"He's not moving that well at the moment but the skipper writes his own scripts and he doesn't get a better stage to write one than the Ashes," McCullum told BBC Sport.

"I'm sure he'll be sweet as soon as that arrives."

Speaking to BT Sport, he added: "Stokesy's knee is just something we have to monitor. He's off to the IPL where there is slightly less demand on his conditioning so hopefully he'll be fine.

"He's a tough bloke. He'll find a way to get through and I know he's determined to lead this team to Ashes glory as well. We look forward to it."

Despite the ongoing concerns over his left knee, the 31-year-old all-rounder appeared to confirm he would still play for Chennai Super Kings at the Indian Premier League and suggested his spell in India could actually help his fitness.

"We've got three, four months before we get to the Ashes," he said.

"We're working incredibly hard with our physios and medics to get everything strength-wise around it. But it's very difficult, out here especially, to get those things in because once the Tests start they come thick and fast.

"It's a good opportunity out in India now to get myself in a position where I don't have to worry about my knee any more.

"I'm not going to lie - it is very frustrating knowing that I've got something holding me back in terms of my body. But I'll be doing everything I possibly can to allow me to fulfil that fourth-seamer role like I was able to two or three years ago."

England 2023 home fixtures (all times BST)

June

1-4 Only Test v Ireland, Lord's (11:00)

16-20 1st Test v Australia, Edgbaston (11:00)

28-2 July 2nd Test v Australia, Lord's (11:00)

July

6-10 3rd Test v Australia, Headingley (11:00)

19-23 4th Test v Australia, Old Trafford (11:00)

27-31 5th Test v Australia, The Oval (11:00)